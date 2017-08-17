Wild Maine Blueberry Pie..Camp Style

Tis the season for a Maine delicacy .. Blueberry Pie..made of course with our very own native and wild berries..bluish in nature..

Not too long ago we found ourselves on the shore of Gouldsboro Bay enjoying a Downeast experience.

During our stay at a rental cottage we decided to gather up some bluberries and bake a pie in our dutch oven..camp style ..Here is a brief tutorial on the process..

STEP ONE…

Find an appropriate spot for your set up. In this case it was the red granite ledge in front of the cottage on the shore of the bay.

STEP 2

Place the pie in the dutch over and cover with the lid…

STEP 3

Start some charcoal briquettes and arrange them in a single layer over which the Dutch Oven will be positioned. nestle it in the coals leaving enough space to rearrange the burning charcoal as needed.

STEP 4



Now that everything is in it’s proper place, add briquettes to the top of the lid making sure that they are arranged for an even heating…

STEP 4 AND A HALF..

On the side of your fire pit you should have a separate section devoted to replacement briquettes ready for action as the others burn out on the top and under the oven.

Eventually the lid will be completely covered with ash and the live briquettes..

STEP 5

Bake the pie until the crust is brown and the blueberries are a yummy, sweet, blue bubbling stew of delicious Maine goodness. About an hour.

Remove from the heat and let the cast iron pot continue to do it’s thing..Sweep the ashes off the lid to expose your creation.

STEP 6…AND MOST IMPORTANTLY..

Serve and enjoy!