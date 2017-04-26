A Kiwi walk and eel fishing

It finally stopped raining long enough this past weekend so Kiwi and I could get out for a walk early one morning..I figured the upper end of The Rail Trail would be a good choice as most of our normal hiking paths were sure to be very mucky..

Not far from the start (or the end) of the trail is the old Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad trestle spanning the upper Passawassawakeag River, which is mostly tidal water.

Underneath the footbridge and the highway bridge, just up stream, were some nets which I assume were elver nets.

In the past these baby eels could sell for $1500.00 to $2000.00 per pound. I don’t know what they’re going for these days but I guess a $10.00 a pound hard shell lobster isn’t such a bad deal after all..

We also managed to spy a bald eagle, a kingfisher and assorted sea ducks. Time well spent