I haven’t been able to observe the culprit who’s been hard at work on one of the fir trees on our property but I have a pretty strong suspicion ..

Pretty low for a nesting spot? Bugs? This early? Anyways old Woody is making short work of the soft wood.

And…

it looks like we dodged a bullet on the snowstorm forecast for this weekend..lots of room for snow out in The Atlantic Ocean..50’s in the forecast for later on this coming week ?

..almost time to start doing springtime boat chores…